Lahore [Pakistan], February 14 (ANI): Former Pakistani President and Pakistan Peoples' Party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari was moved to a private hospital in Lahore on Sunday night.

According to Zardari's doctor, he has been shifted to the hospital for medical checkups and tests while routine checkups will be conducted in the hospital, reported The News International.

The PPP leader has cancelled all the engagements in Lahore as the doctor has advised him complete rest. (ANI)

