New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): The launch of the novel 'Swallowing the Sun,' a thought-provoking literary work by former UN Assistant Secretary-General Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri was held in the national capital.

The event, held on Tuesday night, gathered literary enthusiasts and dignitaries to celebrate the unveiling of this compelling novel. The book was launched by veteran actor Kabir Bedi.

Former top diplomat Puri drew from her personal life and upbringing to fictionalise her thoughts about social change in the backdrop of India's freedom struggle in her novel.

During the launch, Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri shared insights into the novel, stating, "...There are two interpretations of how I have shown it in the novel. But let me tell you what my conclusion was - my characters, particularly the main characters...are enlightened young people who blend and embrace the modern & are proud in their Indian skin..."

The book launch event provided attendees with the opportunity to engage with the author, fostering discussions about the themes and messages embedded in 'Swallowing the Sun.'

Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri is a former assistant secretary-general at the United Nations and the former deputy executive director of UN Women. Before her 15-year stint at the United Nations, she served as an Indian diplomat for 28 years. From 1999 until 2002, she was India's Ambassador to Hungary, while also concurrently accredited to Bosnia and Herzegovina. (ANI)

