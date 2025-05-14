Kathmandu, May 14 (PTI) Forty climbers scaled the world's highest peak Mt Everest on Wednesday, according to expedition organisers.

Those who summited the 8849-metre peak included people from Nepal as well as foreigners.

Twenty-two mountaineers, including 12 sherpas, belonged to the expedition organised by the Seven Summit Trek, its director Thaneshwor Guragain said.

The group consisted of eight Chinese nationals, one American national and one person from Japan, as well as the 12 mountain guides.

Similarly, 18 climbers, including seven sherpas, scaled Mt Everest from 8K Expeditions.

Record-holding Sanu Sherpa, the first person to climb 14 of the world's 8,000-metre peaks twice, was among the Nepalese Sherpas who scaled Mt Everest, according to Lakpa Sherpa, managing director of the 8K Expeditions.

Other climbers who reached the summit this Spring included two climbers from the Czech Republic and six from Ukraine, Lakpa said.

More climbers are attempting to scale the highest peak this season, as around 450 climbers obtained permissions from authorities to summit it.

