Jaishankar at a Museum in Kuwait during his bilateral visit. (Photo: EAM Twitter handle)

Kuwait City [Kuwait], June 11 (ANI): The foundation of a partnership between Kuwait and India is now being renewed, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after a visit to a museum in Kuwait on Friday.

The visit to the museum gave him a glimpse of Kuwait's trade history and maritime traditions, the minister said.

"Glimpses of Kuwait's trade history and maritime traditions in their Museum. The foundation of a partnership with India that is now being renewed," Jaishankar tweeted.

Earlier, Jaishankar chaired a meeting of Indian envoys in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, Kuwait,

Oman, Qatar and Bahrain and discussed the welfare of the Indian community and trade interests in these countries.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar informed about the "fruitful" meeting with the envoys. They discussed interceding for early return of Indian talent and skills who left the Gulf during the pandemic.

"Chaired a fruitful meeting of Indian Ambassadors in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain today. Discussions focused on: 1. Ensuring utmost welfare of the Indian community in respective jurisdictions," he tweeted.

"Facilitating reuniting of families separated by Covid disruption. 3. Interceding for early return of Indian talent and skills who left the Gulf during the pandemic. 4. Encouraging speedy resumption of flights to Gulf destinations to help NRIs," he added.

Jaishankar had arrived in Kuwait as part of his bilateral visit to the Gulf country on Thursday. (ANI)

