Tel Aviv [Israel], January 26 (ANI): Four Israeli soldiers, freed from Hamas captivity were finally reunited with their families in the latest round of releases under the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement.

Karina Ariev (20), Daniella Gilboa (20), Naama Levy (20) and Liri Albag (19) were the four hostages.

As per CNN, Hamas put on a show of force during their handover at Gaza City's Palestine Square, waving green flags and displaying a poster of current and former Israeli leaders alongside the word "failure."

It appeared to be a message to Israel that the group remains a force despite the 15-month Gaza war.

In another major development, Israel said that Gazans will not be able to return north amid a dispute over the release of a civilian Israel had expected to be freed Saturday. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement says it is holding 29-year-old Arbel Yehud.

The freed soldiers were abducted when Hamas overran their base on October 7, 2023.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone with Shira and Eli Albag, the parents of Liri Albag, who was among four female Israeli soldiers freed by Hamas on Saturday.

"My wife and I, together with the entire people of Israel, embrace Liri and her friends who have emerged into a great light," Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office.

"This is truly a great day. We are working on the release of everyone else," Netanyahu added.

Albag, 19, was held hostage in Gaza for 15 months. She was among seven female soldiers kidnapped from the Nahal Oz military base, where they served as Israel Defense Forces (IDF) lookouts, observing activity inside Gaza.

Her family said they were overcome by "joy" and "relief" in earlier statement. "We want to wholeheartedly thank everyone who stood by us, supported us, prayed, and sent love during these difficult days. Your support was our beacon of light," CNN quoted.

Israel's prison service confirmed that 200 Palestinian prisoners - including some serving life sentences - were released from detention facilities as part of the ceasefire and hostage release deal, as per CNN.

Israel has asked the Trump administration to press Hamas to abide by the terms of the deal and free the female hostage Arbel Yehud, an Israeli official familiar with the matter told CNN Saturday. (ANI)

