Jerusalem [Israel], April 8 (ANI): Tensions continued to escalate in the Middle East as separate attacks in Tel Aviv and West Bank killed 3 people, CNN reported.

The Israel military reportedly attacked Palestinian militant targets in southern Lebanon and Gaza, following police raids on the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, escalating tensions.

A gun incident in the occupied West Bank killed two sisters, aged 16 and 20, who held dual British and Israeli citizenships, and critically injured their mother on Friday.

Later that evening, during an attack in Tel Aviv that Israeli officials have referred to as a "terror strike," a group of tourists were struck by a car. An Italian man was killed and seven people were wounded, including three British tourists and an Italian citizen, reported CNN.

The ongoing conflict in the region has led to widespread destruction and loss of human lives in the region.

Following the launch of scores of rockets into Israeli territory from Lebanon, which the Israeli military attributed to Palestinian militants, Israel launched its attacks. The barrage from Lebanon was the most intense since the two nations' war in 2006, according to CNN.

"The terrorist attacks in the West Bank and Tel Aviv," the US said, "are strongly condemned.

"The three horrific attacks today, in which three were killed and at least eight others wounded, affected citizens of Israel, Italy and the United Kingdom. The targeting of innocent civilians of any nationality is unconscionable," US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a statement on Friday, during a regular briefing.

In the latest incident, Israel's military on Friday broke up a group of Palestinian worshippers near Al Aqsa Mosque today, Al Jazeera reported.

The worshippers apparently wanted to visit the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, to perform morning prayers on the third Friday of Ramadan. (ANI)

