Johannesburg [South Africa], November 23 (ANI): Sudhakar Dalela, Secretary (Economic Relations) and the MEA's lead official for G20 affairs, on Saturday (local time) emphasised the significance of the G20 Summit 2025 for India, highlighting the country's key contributions and enduring legacy.

Speaking at a press briefing in Johannesburg, Dalela noted that the Prime Minister highlighted the Deccan Principles on food security, adopted during India's G20 presidency, and expressed hope that they would shape a comprehensive G20 roadmap on the issue.

Also Read | G20 Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi Holds Significant Discussions With World Leaders During Johannesburg Meet.

PM Modi also urged developed nations to fulfil their climate commitments by providing affordable finance and technology to developing countries within a defined timeframe.

He added that PM Modi reiterated the importance of giving the Global South a stronger voice in global governance. In this context, the Prime Minister recalled the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 during India's presidency, a milestone that, he emphasised, should inspire continued inclusivity beyond the G20 framework.

Also Read | G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi Pitches Global Cooperation, Disaster Resilience and Clean Energy at Session 2 Meet in Johannesburg.

"Prime Minister also recalled the Deccan principles on food security, which were adopted during India's presidency, and he hoped that such an approach should become the basis for creating a G20 roadmap on food security. He also called upon developed countries to meet their climate action commitments on providing affordable finance and technology to developing countries in a time-bound manner. Prime Minister, of course, sought a greater voice for the global South in global governance structures. In this context, he recalled the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 during India's presidency in New Delhi two years back, which was a major step forward. And he felt that this inclusive spirit must continue beyond G20," Sudhakar Dalela said.

He informed that this was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12th participation in a G20 Summit and the first-ever G20 Summit to be hosted on the African continent. He added that it marked the fourth consecutive G20 presidency held by a Global South nation following Indonesia in 2022, India in 2023, Brazil in 2024, and now South Africa.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated today in the G20 leaders summit hosted by the President of South Africa. This has been the Prime Minister's 12th participation in G20 summits... This G20 summit was special for many of us, especially for India, because it was the first time a G20 summit was held in Africa. And it was also the fourth global South presidency of G20 in succession. As you would recall, Indonesia chaired the G20 presidency in 2022, followed by India, Brazil, and then, of course, South Africa," Dalela told reporters.

Reflecting on Prime Minister Modi's interventions during the summit, Dalela said the Prime Minister appreciated the South African presidency's work in key areas, including skilled migration, tourism, food security, artificial intelligence, the digital economy, innovation, and women's empowerment.

He said that the Prime Minister also recalled the landmark decisions taken at the New Delhi G20 Summit and how they have been advanced under South Africa's leadership.

"At the opening session on inclusive and sustainable economic growth, leaving no one behind, the Prime Minister appreciated the work of the group under the South African Presidency in areas such as skilled migration, tourism, food security, artificial intelligence, the digital economy, innovation, and women's empowerment. Prime Minister recalled some of the historic decisions taken during the New Delhi G20 Summit, and that have been carried forward by the South African presidency," Dalela said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (local time) emphasised that major global challenges can be effectively addressed through strong international cooperation as he spoke at the G20 Summit session on disaster risk reduction, climate change, just energy transitions and food systems.

Addressing the session titled "A Resilient World - the G20's Contribution to Disaster Risk Reduction; Climate Change; Just Energy Transitions; Food Systems," PM Modi reiterated that India is committed to building a future that is human-centric, sustainable and inclusive. He noted that India's developmental approach aligns with the broader global objective of strengthening resilience against emerging risks.

The G20 Summit 2025 will conclude on November 23. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)