Gaza, December 9 (ANI/Sputnik): The Gaza Strip's authorities will impose a complete weekend curfew in the enclave due to the rise of coronavirus cases, Interior Ministry spokesman Eyad al-Bozom said at a press conference.

According to him, the curfew will take effect on Thursday evening and would last until Sunday morning.

Also Read | 2 Terrorists Killed in Encounter With Security Forces at Tiken Area of Pulwama: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, December 9, 2020.

"Traffic (between provinces) will be banned, and all service facilities, including bakeries and drinking water vehicles, will be suspended," al-Bozom said.

"The sea will also be closed to fishermen. Police and security services will enforce the closure regime and curfew," he said.

Also Read | Donald Trump Signs Decree to Grant Americans Priority Access to COVID-19 Vaccines After Questions Raised on Supply.

The Gaza Strip has seen a steady rise in COVID-19 infection cases in recent weeks. The enclave's authorities last week introduced stricter measures to combat the coronavirus, including the closure of universities, schools and mosques and a ban on mass events. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)