Washington, December 9: Donald Trump signed a decree to ensure vaccines go to Americans first. According to experts, it is unclear how it will be done, as vaccine makers have already inked in deals with other countries.

Trump thus faced questions over whether the White House missed an opportunity to shore up sufficient doses in the months ahead. According to an AFP report, Trump's announcement also suggests the US is concerned about potential shortages as it seeks to immunize tens of millions of people in the coming months. Donald Trump Says He is Hopeful of Continuing as US President.

Donald Trump Plans to Issue Decree aimed at Granting Americans Priority Access to Vaccines:

#UPDATE President Donald Trump plans to issue a decree Tuesday aimed at granting Americans priority access to certain vaccines, but faced questions over whether the White House missed an opportunity to shore up sufficient doses in the months ahead https://t.co/RsQSgB5gmI — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 9, 2020

President-elect Joe Biden will meanwhile announce his appointments and nominations for his health team as he continues to push ahead with the transition process despite Trump's refusal to concede. On Monday, several of California's residents went into lockdown, putting 33 million people under stay-at-home orders.

