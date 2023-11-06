Tel Aviv [Israel], November 6 (ANI/TPS): With tourism down because of war in Gaza, merchants in eastern Jerusalem report a sharp drop in business in all areas of commerce.

Palestinian officials say that the popular Salah a Din street shopping district near the Jerusalem's Old City is closer than ever to economic collapse.

Hejazi Rishak, who was the chairman of the shop owners' committee in East Jerusalem, said that over 150 shop owners reported an 80 per cent drop in income.

Many store owners said they had to lay off employees after not having a single shopper enter their stores for three days.

The tourism industry is also suffering from a serious crisis after the first signs of recovery began since the corona crisis.

Ziad Hamouri, a researcher on eastern Jerusalem affairs, estimates that unemployment will soon break new records.

Eastern Jerusalem's unemployment rate, according to Israeli figures, stands at 8 per cent. Palestinian data, however suggests the rate is 14 per cent. The Palestinian figures include surrounding neighborhoods.

It is estimated that at least one-quarter eastern Jerusalem's young people between the ages of 15-24 remain unemployed in their homes.

It is also reported that along with the economic difficulties, feelings of hostility between Jews and Arabs in eastern Jerusalem is also strengthening. (ANI/TPS)

