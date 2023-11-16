Detroit, Nov 16 (AP) United Auto Workers union members have voted to approve a new contract with General Motors, making the company the first Detroit automaker to get a ratified deal that could end a contentious and lengthy labour dispute.

A vote-tracking spreadsheet on the union's website shows that with all local union offices reporting, the contract passed by just over 3,400 votes, with 54.7 per cent in favour.

A union spokesman on Thursday confirmed that the spreadsheet had the official totals. The outcome was closer than expected after the UAW's celebrations of victories last month on many key demands that led to six weeks of targeted walkouts against GM, Ford and Stellantis, the maker of Jeep, Dodge and Ram vehicles.

On Thursday the contract had a big lead in voting at Ford and Stellantis, with 66.7 per cent in favour at Ford and 66.5 per cent voting for it at Stellantis.

Voting continues at Ford through early Saturday with only two large factories in the Detroit area and some smaller facilities left to be counted. At Stellantis, three Detroit-area factories were the only large plants yet to vote, with tallies expected to be complete by Tuesday. (AP)

