Geneva [Switzerland], July 1 (ANI): Aiming to draw international attention to the worsening human rights situation and increasing persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, a photo exhibition was held on Tuesday at the iconic Broken Chair monument in front of the United Nations Office in Geneva during the 59th Session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Organised by members of the Bangladeshi diaspora, human rights activists, and community leaders, the exhibition showcased the alleged human rights violations and increasing persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, particularly following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh Speaks to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Appreciates 'Unwavering Support' in Fight Against Terrorism.

The exhibit documented reported attacks on religious minorities--especially Hindus and Buddhists--as well as the detention of journalists and political activists under the current caretaker administration led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

Nazrul Islam Zamader, a human rights activist and community leader based in Switzerland, accused the interim government of orchestrating mob violence and targeting vulnerable communities.

Also Read | 'Elon Musk May Have To Close Up Shop, Head Back Home to South Africa Without EV Subsidies': Donald Trump Issues Deportation Warning for Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

"Today, we stand in protest against the brutal and unlawful rule of the Yunus regime. They are torturing political opponents and deliberately targeting minority communities. Women are being raped, videos are circulated on social media to intimidate them, and false legal cases are being used to extort money," Islam said.

He urged the international community to act swiftly to end what he described as state-sponsored atrocities and widespread abuse of power.

Rahman Khalilur Mamun, another activist representing the Switzerland chapter of the International Forum for Secular Bangladesh, echoed these concerns, warning of systemic religious persecution and economic decline.

"Since July last year, minorities including Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians have suffered brutal mob attacks. Rather than curbing the violence, the authorities have reportedly supported and shielded the perpetrators.These crimes amount to crimes against humanity," Mamun stated.

Mamun also voiced alarm over the shrinking space for press freedom, alleging that several journalists have been jailed on fabricated charges, including accusations of murder.

"The human rights situation in Bangladesh is deeply alarming. What we are witnessing resembles genocide. Poverty is rising, the economy is faltering, and the regime continues to suppress dissent with force," he added.

The protesters called on the United Nations, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), and international human rights bodies to intervene and hold the Bangladeshi authorities accountable for the reported violations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)