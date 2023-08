Atlanta, Aug 16 (AP) The Georgia prosecutor who obtained an indictment this week against former President Donald Trump and 18 others wants to take the case to trial in March.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in a proposed scheduling order filed with the court Wednesday that she wants the trial to start on March 4. She is also proposing that arraignments for the defendants happen the week of September 5.

Trump and 18 others were indicted Monday by a Fulton County grand jury. They are accused of committing various crimes as part of a scheme to keep Trump in power after his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump is already scheduled to stand trial in March in the separate New York case involving dozens of state charges of falsifying business records in connection with an alleged hush money payment to a porn actor. He's scheduled to stand trial in May in the federal case brought by special counsel Jack Smith alleging he illegally hoarded classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate and thwarted government efforts to return them.

And Smith's team is seeking a Jan. 2 trial date in the federal case over Trump's efforts to overturn the election. (AP)

