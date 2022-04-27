Tbilisi [Georgia], April 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia on Tuesday reported 62 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 1,654,375, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed that no people died of the disease in the last 24 hours, keeping the death toll at 16,800.

As of Tuesday, the country had administered a total of 2,877,175 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the NCDC.

Georgia has seen a steady decrease in daily new cases, test positive rate and death rate recently, according to the NCDC. (ANI/Xinhua)

