Berlin, Sep 27 (AP) More than 60 police officers raided a luxury yacht in northern Germany linked to a Russian businessman in connection with alleged breaches of sanctions and money laundering rules, officials said on Tuesday.

The statement by Frankfurt prosecutors identified the suspect only as a 69-year-old Russian businessman. But German weekly Der Spiegel identified him as oligarch Alisher Usmanov, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.

Also Read | Amy Jackson Expresses Solidarity With Iranian Women Amid Nationwide Protests After the Death of Mahsa Amini (View Post).

Frankfurt prosecutors said the suspect of their investigation is alleged to have conducted several transactions between 2017 and 2022 using a complex network of offshore companies to hide the origin of the payments, which amounted to millions of euros.

Usmanov is subject to sanctions in the United States and the European Union.

Also Read | Hurricane Ian: 50,000 People Evacuated After Storm Lashes Cuba, Aims at Florida As Possible Category 4 Hurricane.

The raid comes the week after state and federal police searched 24 properties connected to Usmanov in the German states of Bavaria, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein.

A spokesman with the Frankfurt prosecutor's office confirmed that Tuesday's yacht raid was part of the same investigation. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)