Berlin, May 18 (AP) German police were searching for a man who attacked and injured at least five people in the western city of Bielefeld early on Sunday, German news agency dpa reported.

Police said three victims suffered serious injuries and were being treated in different hospitals after the unknown suspect attacked revellers in front of a bar in the city centre with a sharp object and then fled the scene.

Bielefeld police said in a statement that they found several knives at the scene of the attack and that they have activated a witness hotline asking people to upload videos and photos of the attack.

They warned anyone who sees the suspect to keep a distance and call emergency services as the man may be armed and dangerous. (AP)

