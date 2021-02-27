Berlin, Feb 27 (AP) Germany's Left has picked two women to lead the anti-capitalist party into this fall's national election.

A party conference Saturday elected Janine Wissler und Susanne Hennig-Wellsow as co-leaders.

Wissler is the Left's parliamentary caucus leader in Hesse state.

Hennig-Wellsow is the party's chairwoman in Thuringia, the only German state where the Left leads a government.

The succeed Katja Kipping and Bernd Riexinger, who have led the party since 2012.

The Left, which is partly rooted in East Germany's governing Socialist Unity Party, received 9.2 per cent of the vote in the 2017 national election.

Current polls ahead of the vote on September 26 put its support at 7-8 per cent. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)