Toronto [Canada], August 4 (ANI): The 21st Annual Gerrard India bazaar festival started with Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow's energetic bhangra moves and lively Bollywood dance as she joined an astonishing crowd of over 300,000 people, reported Khalsa Vox on Thursday.

North America's largest Indian market, the Gerrard india bazaar, once again proved to be a melting pot of cultures, attracting individuals from diverse backgrounds in Canada's most multicultural city.

Khalsa Vox observed that the seven blocks on Gerrard Street, the festival was a feast for the senses with an array of delicious food, pulsating bollywood music, captivating dance performances and lively shopping stalls. As the beats of Bollywood tunes echoed from loudspeakers, the bazaar became a kaleidoscope of excitement and joy.

New to this year’s festivities was the introduction of “Cricket Gully,” an initiative aimed at acquainting Canadians with India’s beloved sport, cricket. Gerrard India Bazaar president, Chand Kapoor, expressed his delight at the overwhelming response, with over 40 per cent of attendees coming from non-Indian backgrounds. The festival served as an exceptional platform to foster cultural exchange and introduce Indian traditions, cuisine, and sports to a wider audience, reported Khalsa Vox.

The two-day event with featuring more than 300 artists from various ethnic backgrounds, showcasing the vibrant diversity of talent in the city. According to Tasneem Bandukwala, the executive director of Gerrard India Bazar, the allure of Bollywood seemed to unite and captivate the hearts of festival-goers from all walks of life, says the publication.

It has been reported by the Khalsa Vox that people are coming in huge numbers, the local businesses at the bazaar enjoyed a roaring trade, and many restaurants tantalized the taste buds of visitors with unique delicacies crafted exclusively for the festival.

The report says that the Indian communities from neighbouring cities like New York, Ottawa, Buffalo and Montreal would journey to Toronto solely to explore the richness of this market.

The legendary Naaz, North America's first Indian cinema hall, was established by the Punjabi family in the 1970s, making it an integral part of the bazaar's heritage, cites the report by Khalsa Vox.

As the 21st edition of the Gerrard India Bazaar festival concluded, the echoes of celebration and cultural harmony lingered in the hearts of those who attended. This record-breaking turnout stands as a testament to the power of diversity, unity, and the magic of Bollywood that continues to bring people together in the vibrant city of Toronto. (ANI)

