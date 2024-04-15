Gilgit Baltistan [PoK], April 15 (ANI): Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan held a press conference in the Chilas district of Gilgit Baltistan to address the issues and problems faced by the people in the region, the Gilgit Baltistan local news channel, Pamir Times reported.

Gilgit Baltistan CM, on Sunday evening addressed the press conference and raised the issue of severe unemployment in the GB.

In his statement, Khan said, "Unemployment is a major problem for the entire country, but GB has been struggling because of unemployment for a long time now."

Further, Khan stated that Diamer especially has a very high rate of unemployment compared to all other districts of GB, despite having a major project, Basha Dam, being operated by Pakistan's Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) here.

While calling upon the WAPDA, he added, "The promises that the WAPDA had made in the start of the project have not yet been completed. The dreams that they had shown us initially still seem farfetched."

He further noted that they have previously organised several talks with different governments but still, 2500 of our undergraduate youngsters in Diamer remain unemployed.

We don't have many opportunities for education and employment here, this could have been changed by WAPDA, he added.

"They could have generated employment for the people here. But they have not kept their promises and have betrayed our people, by not fulfilling their promises. Hence, we need to keep raising these issues with the WAPDA authorities," Khan said, reported Pamir Times.

During the press conference, Khan also said that efforts will be made to speed up the Babusar tunnel, which is currently in progress, assuring that all efforts will be made to operationalize Darel, Tangir, Rondu, and Yasin-Gupis districts.

Additionally, the people of Gilgit Baltistan for a long time now have been facing another issue of high taxation and revocation of subsidies on wheat.

Last month, the residents of the Ishkoman area in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) staged a protest to raise their voices against the shortages of flour. Moreover, the high prices of these commodities put them under immense financial pressure amid skyrocketing inflation.

At that time, a local leader, while comparing the conditions in GB and other provinces, said, "Maryam Nawaz (the newly elected CM of Pakistani Punjab) is giving a subsidy of PKR 32 billion just for the month of Ramadan. And we, the people of GB, are not being given a subsidy of a mere PKR 12 billion each year. All our so-called elected representatives who enjoy the helm of power because of us must feel ashamed for not raising our issues with the right people."

Another leader, while addressing the public, said that if they would not give us what was decided between us and the government, we would get ready to struggle for our demands.

"If they give us what has been decided between us and the government this time, it is ok. Otherwise, we will discuss between ourselves and get ready to struggle for our demands. They may create hindrances for us but we are ready to face anything. As of now, we will arrange just one table talk with the Tehseeldar and other authorities," he said. (ANI)

