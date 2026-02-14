New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): As India is set to host the Global AI Impact Summit 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined how the coming together of world and tech leaders would help advance efforts in building a better world.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Global Business Summit here in the national capital on Friday.

In a post on X, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw shared PM Modi's remarks where he said, "Many countries from around the world and tech leaders are coming to India to participate in the Global AI Impact Summit. Together with all, we will continue our constant efforts to build a better world."

The upcoming India-AI Impact Summit, the first-ever global AI Summit to be hosted in the Global South, from Feb 16-20, will be anchored in three guiding "sutras" of People, Planet and Progress and structured around seven key "chakras," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday.

20 leaders from around the globe will participate in the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, according to the official press release by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The press release also stated that Ministerial delegations from over 45 countries will participate in the Summit, with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Senior Officials from several international organisations joining the deliberations.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Heads of State and Government are scheduled to attend the Summit.

The leaders include the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay; Vice President of Bolivia, Edmand Lara Montano; President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva; Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic; President of Estonia, Alar Karis; Prime Minister of Finland, Petteri Orpo; President of France, Emmanuel Macron; Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis; Vice President of Guyana, Bharrat Jagdeo; and Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov.

The other 10 leaders to participate are Hereditary Prince of the Principality of Liechtenstein, Prince Alois; Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navin Ramgoolam; President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic; President of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini; President of Spain, Pedro Sanchez; President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Disanayaka; Vice President of Seychelles, Sebastien Pillay; President of Switzerland, Guy Parmelin; Prime Minister of Netherlands, Dick Schoof and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi from UAE, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The India-AI Impact Summit will be held from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, marking the first global AI summit to be hosted in the 'Global South'.

Designed as a five-day programme covering policy, research, industry, and public engagement, the Summit is expected to bring together global leaders, policymakers, technology companies, innovators, and experts to deliberate on AI's role in governance, innovation, and sustainable development.

The India AI Impact Expo, spanning over 70,000 square metres, is expected to feature more than 300 exhibitors from 30 countries across 10 thematic pavilions, showcasing AI's transition from research and pilots to large-scale deployment.

The Summit builds on India's development-focused approach to AI, aligns with the India AI Mission and Digital India Initiative, and emphasises translating global AI discussions into practical, people-centric outcomes.

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 aims to foster dialogue on responsible AI governance, innovation ecosystems, digital public infrastructure, climate-conscious technology and equitable access to emerging technologies.

The Summit is envisioned as a pivotal global platform to shape a future-oriented agenda for inclusive, responsible, and impactful AI, and it aims to move beyond high-level discussions to deliver tangible outcomes that support economic growth, social development, and the sustainable use of AI. (ANI)

