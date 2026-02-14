Hyderabad, February 14: Gold prices in Dubai witnessed slight fluctuations on Saturday, February 14, 2026, with bullion easing marginally from previous levels amid mixed global cues. The yellow metal continued to trade near recent highs as investors tracked movements in the US dollar, US Treasury yields and shifting interest rate expectations. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, February 14, in AED, USD and INR below.

Market sentiment remained cautious following recent volatility across global equities and commodities. However, steady retail demand and safe haven buying continued to lend support to Dubai gold rates across key purities. Jewellery buyers are closely monitoring price trends as rates hover near multi week highs. Gold Rate Today, February 14, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Below are the latest Dubai gold prices for 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K in AED, USD and INR.

Dubai Gold Price Today, February 14, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 604.75 164.90 15,245 24K 10 Grams 6,047.50 1,649.00 1,52,450 24K 1 Tola 7,051.60 1,923.00 1,75,600 22K 1 Gram 560.00 152.50 13,975 22K 10 Grams 5,600.00 1,525.00 1,39,750 22K 1 Tola 6,528.00 1,775.00 1,63,400 21K 1 Gram 537.00 146.50 13,400 21K 10 Grams 5,370.00 1,465.00 1,34,000 21K 1 Tola 6,262.00 1,707.00 1,56,850 18K 1 Gram 460.25 125.50 11,500 18K 10 Grams 4,602.50 1,255.00 1,15,000 18K 1 Tola 5,356.00 1,459.00 1,33,900

Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local retail prices may vary slightly.

The 24K gold price in Dubai stood at AED 604.75 per gram on February 14, while 22K gold was priced at AED 560.00 per gram. Gold prices across purities continued to reflect international bullion trends, with traders keeping a close watch on upcoming economic data releases and central bank commentary for fresh directional cues. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 13.

Amid persistent global uncertainties and currency fluctuations, Dubai gold prices are expected to remain sensitive to international market developments. Buyers may continue to track daily rate movements closely, especially with festive and wedding season demand supporting bullion near recent highs.

