Dubai [UAE], May 2 (ANI/WAM): The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) in partnership with ADNOC and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) today announced that more than 1000 leading global policymakers, CEOs, experts, technology leaders and investors will attend the UAE CLIMATE TECH Forum.

Held in the UAE Year of Sustainability, this first-of-its-kind, international forum, will be held at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center on May 10-11. Industry-leading companies including AWS, Bank of America, 44.01 and Total Energies along with global technology pioneers including Carbon Clean, LanzaTech, and Bloom Energy will be in attendance where discussions will centre on identifying practical actions to reduce emissions in the energy and hard-to-abate sectors by at least 43pc by 2030, in line with the recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

An exhibition and technical conference will also showcase the latest advances in robotics, artificial intelligence, decarbonization, and energy transition fuels.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, COP28 President-Designate and Chairman of Masdar, said: "Meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement will only be achieved through urgent action and global cross-sectoral collaboration.

I, therefore, call upon all industrial partners to attend this important forum and to engage with all relevant parties. UAE CLIMATE TECH will play a pivotal role in gathering industrial and finance leaders, technology pioneers and visionary innovators as they navigate a common course towards concrete climate action while enabling social-economic growth in support of transformation, decarbonization and future-proofing towards net zero."

Other topics to be discussed include the role of technology in addressing the energy trilemma, availability, affordability, sustainability and commercial incentives for decarbonization, new energies, and the impact of digitalization across the industrial industry.

The UAE is a significant investor in climate action. Masdar is targeting 100 gigawatts (GW) of renewables generation capacity and 1 million tons of green hydrogen production by 2030, while ADNOC has allocated $15 billion towards low-carbon solutions, new energies, and decarbonization technologies. UAE CLIMATE TECH will catalyze the country's efforts to create and develop green industries, including climate-critical sectors like renewables, hydrogen, climate-smart agriculture, and STEM education.

In line with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and Operation 300Bn, MoIAT is supporting companies across the UAE to decarbonize their production methods, boost their efficiency and increase their sustainability while also incentivizing new businesses that prioritize decarbonization.

Initiatives and partnerships include the Technology Transformation Program, Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI), green financing in partnership with Emirates Development Bank, and the Industrial Sustainability Alliance.

MoIAT also promotes awareness of green regulations and standards, as well as boosts research and development to deploy advanced technologies that support sustainability. (ANI/WAM)

