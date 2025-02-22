York, Feb 22 (AP) A gunman has been killed after shots were fired at a hospital in central Pennsylvania.

Officials at UPMC Memorial in York said that no patients were injured and that the gunman is dead.

The extent of any other injuries was unclear.

Law enforcement is on premises and is managing the situation, the hospital said. (AP)

