Peshawar, Sep 10 (PTI) A Pakistani Additional Inspector General of Police was injured and his brother killed when a group of unidentified gunmen ambushed his vehicle in the country's Punjab province, the police said.

Sajjad Afzal Afridi was targeted by the gunmen near Fateh Jung interchange under the jurisdiction of Naseerabad police station.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition was said to be critical while his brother died.

Afridi, an Additional Inspector General of Police, was present in the vehicle along with his brother when the gunmen ambushed them, the police said, adding that a team has been formed to nab the culprits.

