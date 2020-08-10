Niamey [Niger], Aug 10 (ANI): Gunmen killed six French aid workers, a Nigerian guide, and a driver in a wildlife park on Sunday, informed officials.

As per Al Jazeera, the group was attacked in a giraffe reserve near Koure, which is about 65 kilometres from the capital Niamey. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The six French nationals worked at an international aid group. ATCED, an aid group, confirmed its staff members were targeted in the attack. French President Emmanuel Macron's office confirmed that French nationals were killed, stating that the French President spoke to Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou, Al Jazeera further reported.

President Issoufou called it a cowardly act and in a series of tweets extended condolences to the kins of the deceased.

"I condemn the cowardly and barbaric terrorist attack perpetrated this Sunday in the peaceful town of Koure. In this painful circumstance for all, I extend my sincere condolences to the families of the Nigerien and French victims," Issoufou tweeted in French.

He further said that he extended his condolences to the French President, stressing that his commitment towards "our side" in fighting terrorism is "unwavering".

"I extend my condolences to President Emmanuel Macron, whose commitment to our side in the fight against terrorism is unwavering," he further tweeted. (ANI)

