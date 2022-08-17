Berlin, August 17: Gurdeep Singh Randhawa has been elected as the first representative of the Indian community in Germany on Wednesday. Randhawa is the first Indian representative of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) Thuringia. CDU is Germany's strongest political party, currently headed by Friedrich Merz, and has been in power for most of the period since the end of World War II.

Randhawa's task is to make the concerns of Indian community heard and at the same time encourage them to become politically active. The 62-year-old entrepreneur is a member representative of the local CDU association in the Wachsenburg district, where he is also a member of the local council.

He still maintains not only business relations with his country of origin, India but is also involved in humanitarian work there, especially for the rights of Sikhs and the people of Punjab.

Looking ahead to his new role, Randhawa said, "It is important to me that there is genuine togetherness in society. This also applies to the different cultures and origins that are united in our country. There are different generations living in Germany, who are living with the German and Indian culture. I would like to bring new impulses and innovative ideas to the political level with their support."

CDU state chairman Christian Hirte said, "India is not only an important partner for us. In Germany, too, Indians and citizens of Indian origin make many important contributions to our society. We want to honour that and actively approach the community. As a civic party, we are open to all who share our values based on the Christian image of man."

Recently, Randhawa praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his address to the nation from the historic Red Fort in Delhi to mark the 401st anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru.

Calling the address, a historic moment, Randhawa from Germany said, "The Sikhs from the world over must express their happiness that the anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who was known as 'Hind di Chadar' or protector of Hindu religion is being celebrated."

