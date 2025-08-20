Tel Aviv [Israel] August 20 (ANI/TPS): On August 13, 2025, Israeli forces eliminated the terrorist Mohammed Naif Abu Shamla, the commander of the Nukhba platoon in the Hamas terror organization, in southern Khan Younis.

Abu Shamla infiltrated Israel's territory and took part in the attempted infiltration of the IDF's (Israel Defense Forces) Mars outpost during the October 7 massacre.

During the war, he promoted numerous terror plans against IDF forces and the State of Israel as part of his role in the Hamas terror organization.(ANI/TPS)

