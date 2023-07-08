New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The harbour phase of the ongoing Japan-India Maritime Exercise 2023 (JIMEX 23), which included various joint activities and fruitful engagements between the two navies, concluded on July 7, the Indian Navy said

However, units from Indian Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) are engaged in the Sea Phase which is now being conducted in the Bay of Bengal. The two navies will jointly hone their warfighting skills at sea and enhance their interoperability through complex multi-discipline operations in the surface, sub-surface & air domains, the Indian Navy said.

Also Read | Argentina Independence Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know the History of the Day That Marks Argentina’s Independence From Spain.

"The Harbour Phase of the ongoing #JIMEX23 which encompassed various joint activities & fruitful engagements b/n the two navies concluded on #07Jul 23. Units from #IndianNavy & #JMSDF are engaged in the Sea Phase which is now underway in the #BayofBengal," a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said in a tweet.

In another tweet, an Indian Navy spokesperson informed, "The two navies will jointly hone their warfighting skills at sea & enhance their #interoperability through complex multi-discipline operations in the surface, sub-surface & air domains."

Also Read | UK: Bullied British-Indian Former Employee Gets Over 2.3 Million Pounds in Compensation From Royal Mail for Blowing Whistle on Potential Fraud.

The seventh edition of the bilateral Japan-India Maritime Exercise 2023 (JIMEX 23) hosted by the Indian Navy is being conducted at Visakhapatnam from July 5-10. This edition marks the 11th anniversary of JIMEX, since its inception in 2012, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) units under the command of Rear Admiral Nishiyama Takahiro, Commander Escort Flotilla One, and Indian Naval ships under the command of Rear Admiral Gurcharan Singh, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet are participating in the exercise.

The Ministry of Defence in the press release said, "JIMEX 23 will witness the participation of INS Delhi, India's first indigenously built Guided Missile Destroyer, INS Kamorta, an indigenously designed and built Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette, fleet tanker INS Shakti, a submarine, maritime patrol aircraft P8I and Dornier, ship-borne helicopters and fighter aircraft. JMSDF will be represented by the guided missile destroyer JS Samidare and its integral helicopters."

The Ministry of Defence noted that the Harbour phase comprises professional, sports and social interactions.

According to the press release, JIMEX 23 provides an opportunity to learn from each other's best practices and facilitates operational interactions between India and Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) to foster mutual cooperation and reaffirm their shared commitment towards maritime security in the region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)