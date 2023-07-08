Every year, Argentina's Independence Day is celebrated on July 9. The day commemorates the signing of the Argentine Declaration of Independence, on Tuesday, July 9, 1816, in the house of Francisca Bazán de Laguna. The decision to become independent was taken by the Congress of Tucumán, which chose the city of San Miguel de Tucumán from the United Provinces of the Río de la Plata. The Spanish Monarchy proclaimed the political independence of the country and also renounced all foreign domination. As per historical records, the people of San Miguel de Tucumán celebrated Argentina Independence Day on July 9, 1816, for the first time with great fanfare on the outskirts of the city, where more than five thousand people attended. ‘Joy East Bengal’ Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup Winner Emiliano Martinez Felicitated by East Bengal FC in Kolkata (Watch Video).

Argentina Independence Day 2023 Date

Argentina Independence Day 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, July 9. Argentina Footballer Emiliano Martinez Rescued in Police Vehicle After Excited Fans Damage His Car During Kolkata Tour (Watch Video).

Argentina Independence Day Significance

Argentina Independence Day holds great significance for the residents of Argentina as the day commemorates the country's declaration of independence from Spain on July 9, 1816, after several years of political turmoil and military conflicts. The day is a perfect opportunity for people to come together, reflect on the country's history, and celebrate its culture. On this day, various activities, including parades, concerts, folkloric dances, and fireworks displays, are held across the country.

The most prominent ceremony takes place in Tucumán, where the Declaration of Independence was made. Argentine flags are prominently displayed, and traditional Argentine cuisine, such as empanadas and asado (barbecue), is often enjoyed during gatherings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2023 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).