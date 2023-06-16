Kathmandu, June 16: Justice Hari Krishna Karki was on Friday appointed as the new Chief Justice of Nepal, according to a senior official. The name of Justice Karki, 65, who has been serving as the acting Chief Justice of Nepal, was cleared by the Parliamentary Hearing Committee following the nomination of his name by the Constitutional Council, Lila Poudel, deputy spokesperson at the President's Office, said.

"President Ramchandra Poudel has appointed Hari Krishna Karki as the Chief Justice of the apex court as per the decision made by the council of ministers," Poudel said. Same-Sex Marriage: Nepal Supreme Court Orders Government To Legally Recognise Same-Sex Marriages, Give Approval To Nepali Man's Relationship With Foreign Husband.

Following his appointment, Karki said that he would have zero tolerance for irregularities and corruption, The Himalayan Times newspaper reported. Karki said he would ensure strict compliance with judges' appointment guidelines apart from ensuring inclusion in the appointment process.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)