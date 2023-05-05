The Supreme Court of Nepal Tuesday instructed the government to legally recognize same-sex marriage. The Supreme Court of Nepal has also ruled that the government must recognize the same-sex foreign spouse of a Nepali citizen. Building on judgments from 2007 and 2017 that recognized rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people, the top court found that failure to recognize same-sex marriage violates Nepal’s constitution and its international human rights obligations. Same-Sex Marriages: Supreme Court Says No Data From Government To Indicate It Is ‘Urban-Elitist Concept’.

Nepal Supreme Court on Same-Sex Marriage

The Supreme Court of Nepal has instructed the government to legally recognize same-sex marriage (LGBTQ+). The court has also instructed the government to recognize the same-sex foreign spouse of a Nepali citizen. The court had instructed government to consider same-sex marriage. pic.twitter.com/uSE4WDYFsl — No Next Question (@NoNext_Question) May 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)