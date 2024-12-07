World News | Harimau Shakti 2024: Joint Military Exercise Between Indian and Malaysian Armies Kicks off in Malaysia

Agency News ANI| Dec 07, 2024 02:50 PM IST
Indian and Malaysian troops participating in the Harimau Shakti 2024 exercise in Bentong, Malaysia. (Photo: Ministry of Defence)
    Bentong [Malaysia], December 7 (ANI): The 4th edition of Harimau Shakti, a joint military exercise between the Indian Army and the Malaysian Army, officially began today at the Bentong camp in Pahang district, Malaysia.

    Set to run from December 2 to 15, 2024, the exercise aims to strengthen bilateral defence relations and enhance regional security cooperation between the two nations, an official press release by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) stated.

    Today's activities included lectures, demonstrations on ambush tactics, counter-ambush strategies, and raiding enemy camps, alongside traditional games to foster camaraderie between the participating forces.

    The Indian contingent, represented by 78 personnel from the MAHAR Regiment, is joined by a Malaysian team of 123 personnel from The Royal Malaysian Regiment. Harimau Shakti is an annual training event conducted alternately in India and Malaysia. The previous edition took place in November 2023 at Umroi Cantonment in Meghalaya, India.

    This year's exercise in Malaysia marks a crucial step in enhancing the operational readiness of both armies, particularly in jungle warfare, an environment where both nations have considerable experience, the MoD stated in the press release.

    The core objective of Harimau Shakti is to bolster joint military capabilities, focusing specifically on counter-insurgency operations in jungle terrains. This aligns with Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate, which guides military operations in such environments.

    The exercise is structured into two distinct phases. The first phase involves cross-training between the two armies, where soldiers will engage in lectures, demonstrations, and practice various drills tailored to jungle warfare tactics. These exercises are designed to improve proficiency in ambush prevention, reconnaissance, and enemy combat scenarios.

    In the second phase, the two forces will actively participate in a simulated exercise, executing a series of drills such as Anti-MT Ambush, Occupation of Harbour, and reconnaissance patrols.

    These scenarios will culminate in an assault on an area taken over by "terrorists," providing both sides with the opportunity to work in close coordination and improve their tactical interoperability, the press release stated.

    Harimau Shakti serves as a platform for both armies to exchange best practices in tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) for conducting joint operations. It not only enhances operational efficiency but also fosters greater camaraderie and mutual respect between the two armies. (ANI)

