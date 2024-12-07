New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) India has advised its citizens to avoid travelling to Syria in view of the ongoing violence in the country.

In an advisory issued on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also asked Indians currently residing in Syria to remain in touch with the Indian embassy in Damascus.

Islamist rebels almost took control of the central Syrian city of Homs on Thursday after capturing much of Aleppo, the country's largest city. Tens of thousands of people have been fleeing Homs.

"In view of the situation prevailing in Syria, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all travel to Syria, until further notification," the MEA said.

"Indians currently in Syria are requested to remain in touch with Indian Embassy in Damascus at their emergency helpline number +963 993385973 (also on WhatsApp) and email ID hoc.damascus@mea.gov.in for updates.

"Those who can, are advised to leave by the earliest available commercial flights and others are requested to observe utmost precaution about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum," it said.

