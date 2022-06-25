Nanning [China], June 25 (ANI): More than 3.75 million residents have been affected by floods and heavy rains that lashed the parts of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, said local authorities on Saturday.

Guangxi has experienced six incidences of heavy rainfall during this year's flood season, with average rainfall recorded at 490.8 millimetres, 1.6 times that recorded in the same period during previous years, Xinhua News Agency reported.

According to a press release on the region's flood control and relief work, at least 3,436 houses have been toppled by the floods and rain-induced disasters, while it also damaged 159,300 hectares of crops in the region.

The direct economic losses have already surpassed 12.48 billion yuan (about 1.86 billion US dollars), Xinhua reported.

According to forecasts, more heavy rains and typhoons are expected to hit Guangxi, an official from the region's flood control and drought relief headquarters informed. (ANI)

