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Agency News Agency News World News | Hezbollah Chief Naim Qassem Rejects Direct Talks with Israel; IDF Claims Strikes in Southern Lebanon Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Qassem said direct talks remain "out of question" and underscored Hezbollah's military stance. "We will not give up weapons, and the defence and the field have proven our readiness for confrontation," he said.

Beirut [Lebanon], April 27 (ANI): Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem on Monday reiterated the group's refusal to engage in direct negotiations with Israel, stressing continued resistance against Israeli "aggression", as reported by Al Jazeera.

Qassem said direct talks remain "out of question" and underscored Hezbollah's military stance. "We will not give up weapons, and the defence and the field have proven our readiness for confrontation," he said.

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According to Al Jazeera, he also criticised the Lebanese government's approach, adding, "The authorities [Lebanon's government] rushed to make an unnecessary and gratuitous concession, and we categorically refuse direct negotiations [with Israel]. The authorities must stop direct negotiations and pursue a path of indirect negotiations."

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its troops carried out operations targeting "imminent threats" in Southern Lebanon on Sunday.

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"Yesterday (Sunday), IDF soldiers identified three terrorists who approached the area in which IDF soldiers are operating, south of the Forward Defense Line, posing an imminent threat. Following the identification, the Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated the terrorists in order to remove the threat," the IDF said in a statement.

The military added that additional strikes targeted Hezbollah infrastructure. The IDF also reported secondary explosions. "In addition, several Hezbollah military structures were struck, including the headquarters of the Bint Jbeil sector and additional structures. Following the strikes, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of weapons stored in the area," the IDF stated.

Reaffirming its position, the IDF said, "The IDF will continue to operate decisively against threats directed at Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers, in accordance with directives from the political echelon."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that the ceasefire arrangement in Lebanon is being undermined by Hezbollah, warning that Israel will continue to respond with force to ensure security along its northern border of the Jewish state.

Speaking at the start of a government meeting, Netanyahu said that despite perceptions suggesting otherwise, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) remains actively engaged in operations in Lebanon, adding that Hezbollah's violations are effectively "disintegrating the ceasefire."

"Regarding Lebanon: one might get the impression that the IDF is not active there. It is active, and it is acting with force. It must be understood that Hezbollah's violations are essentially disintegrating the ceasefire," the Israeli PM said.

He emphasised that Israel's primary obligation remains the protection of its citizens, soldiers, and communities, particularly in the northern region bordering Lebanon.

According to Netanyahu, Israeli forces are operating under agreed rules with the United States and in coordination frameworks that also involve Lebanon.

Earlier on April 23, US President Donald Trump announced an extension of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon for three weeks, adding that the US would work with Lebanon to help it protect itself from Hezbollah. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)