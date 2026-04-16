Beirut [Lebanon], April 16 (ANI): The Lebanese armed group Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for two drone attacks targeting Israeli military positions in northern Israel, according to Al Jazeera.

Hezbollah claims drone strikes on Israeli army positions near Nahariya

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The group also reported a second drone strike targeting an Israeli settlement near the Liman barracks, located north of Nahariya.

Hezbollah claimed that its fighters carried out 39 military operations over the past 24 hours. These operations targeted Israeli settlements, troop concentrations and military vehicles, and included close-range clashes along the southern border and in northern Israel, Al Jazeera reported.

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Meanwhile, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that Lebanon's Tebnine Government Hospital, one of the busiest trauma centres in the south, is under severe strain after being damaged in two separate nearby strikes on April 12 and 14.

According to Al Jazeera, the WHO chief said 11 health workers were injured in the incidents. He added that the hospital's emergency department, including critical equipment such as "ventilators, monitors, stretchers and trolleys", as well as the pharmacy and outpatient clinics, suffered significant damage.

While services remain operational, Tedros said WHO was "supporting urgent emergency maintenance based on priority needs".

Highlighting the broader impact on healthcare infrastructure, he said that since the start of the conflict, the WHO has recorded "133 attacks on health care with 88 deaths and 206 injuries", as per Al Jazeera.

Tedros further noted that 15 hospitals and seven primary healthcare centres have been damaged, while five hospitals and 56 primary healthcare centres were forced to shut down.

He reiterated his "call for the immediate protection of health care facilities, health workers, ambulances, and patients".

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces are continuing targeted operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon while also engaging in negotiations aimed at long-term peace.

In a video message posted on X, Netanyahu said, "I support the residents of the north who continue to stand firm. At the same time, our forces continue to strike Hezbollah. Focused fighting in Bint Jbeil."

He described Bint Jbeil as a key Hezbollah stronghold and said, "We are going to defeat Bint Jbeil; we are actually going to eliminate this large Hezbollah stronghold."

He also said Israel is holding rare talks with Lebanon aimed at "dismantling Hezbollah" and achieving "sustainable peace--peace through strength."

The talks between Israel and Lebanon are ongoing, with the security cabinet expected to review ceasefire prospects. Despite diplomatic efforts, hostilities have continued, with both sides exchanging fire. Residents in southern Lebanon have been advised to evacuate as tensions continue to rise, according to CNN. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)