London, Jan 19 (PTI) A Hindi language documentary set in New Delhi has bagged a nomination to the 2023 film awards announced by the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) in London on Thursday.

‘All That Breathes', directed by Delhi-based filmmaker Shaunak Sen, has been nominated in the Best Documentary category. It already has the credit of being the only film to have won both the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival and Best Documentary at the Cannes Film Festival.

Also Read | Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis Says 'We Will Not Go to War With Turkey'.

“The EE BAFTA Film Awards are at the heart of our mission to recognise exceptional storytelling and the immensely talented people who bring those stories to the big screen, inspiring both audiences and future filmmakers alike,” said Krishnendu Majumdar, the Indian-origin chair of BAFTA.

“The range of films recognised by our 7,500 voters, spanning blockbusters to independent debuts, offers a uniquely British perspective on this year's best films from around the world. It is a huge achievement to reach this final stage – congratulations to today's nominees,” he said.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Dead? Kremlin Rubbishes Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's Claims About Russian President's Death.

‘All That Breathes' follows two brothers — Nadeem and Saud — as they devote their lives to the effort of protecting the black kite, a majestic bird of prey essential to the ecosystem of New Delhi that has been falling from the sky at alarming rates. Amid environmental toxicity and social unrest, the so-called “kite brothers” spend day and night caring for the creatures in their makeshift avian basement hospital.

The film, produced by London-based Rise Films, follows the brothers in their mission to help the birds return to the skies, offering a chronicle of inter-species coexistence.

A total of 45 feature films have received BAFTA nominations in the 2023 Film Awards tally, including a record 14 nominations for the anti-war epic ‘All Quiet on the Western Front', 10 nominations each for ‘The Banshees of Inisherin' and ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once' and nine for the biopic ‘Elvis'. Mega blockbusters such as ‘Top Gun: Maverick' and ‘Avatar: The Way of Water' have bagged nominations mainly in the technical categories.

Actors Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh announced the nominations via a live broadcast from the BAFTA headquarters in London and the award ceremony will take place at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall on February 19.

The final round of voting opens on Friday to determine the winners, voted for by the full film voting BAFTA membership and its opt-in chapters or juries.

“The EE BAFTA Film Awards are a celebration of the full spectrum of craft and creativity that go into filmmaking,” said Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA.

“We extend our warmest congratulations to the 215 people nominated today who represent 45 extraordinary films, spanning a vast range of narrative styles, genres and perspectives. We are proud of the role our awards play in inspiring the public and future filmmakers around the world, and we look forward to celebrating all the nominees and their films at the ceremony next month,” she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)