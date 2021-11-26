Hong Kong, November 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported four new imported cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total tally to 12,421.

Three of the cases involved mutant strains while the mutation test result of the remaining case is pending. A total of 40 cases have been reported in the past 14 days in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, more than 4.72 million people, or 70.1 per cent of the eligible population, have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, while about 4.51 million people, or 67 per cent, are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, a total of 110,822 people have taken the booster shot in Hong Kong as of 7:00 p.m. local time Thursday.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government expects the third dose administration will cover about 1.86 million people. (ANI/Xinhua)

