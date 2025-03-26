Geneva [Switzerland], March 26 (ANI): Human rights defenders from various parts of India commended the country's significant progress across multiple sectors at a side event held at the United Nations during the 58th Session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday.

Organised by the ECO FAWN Society, the event also countered misleading narratives about India often propagated by certain foreign NGOs.

A distinguished panel of speakers, including Dr Arvind Kumar, Dr SN Sharma, Dr Faiza Rifat, Satish Kumar Dhamodharam, Javed Beigh, Ashma Shora, Sai Sampath Mettu, Poonam Sharma, and Mohd Shah Faisal, provided fact-based insights into India's steadfast commitment to human rights, democratic values, and inclusive development.

During the discussion, speakers highlighted India's advancements in infrastructure, healthcare, education, tourism, industry, and employment.

They emphasised that the country's rapid economic growth and governance model reinforce its status as one of the fastest-growing global economies while ensuring fundamental rights and opportunities for all its citizens.

A key focus of the event was the transformation of Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

Panellists, including Javed Beigh, Ashma Shora, and Mohd Shah Faisal, discussed the region's newfound stability, economic resurgence, and enhanced security. They presented substantial evidence of increased investments in infrastructure, improved access to healthcare and education, and a rise in tourism, countering external narratives that often misrepresent the ground realities.

The discussion underscored how the residents of Jammu and Kashmir now enjoy the same rights and opportunities as the rest of India, fostering a more unified and prosperous future.

The panel also addressed India's resilience against misinformation and its unwavering commitment to humanitarian values. India's robust response to the COVID-19 pandemic, advancements in technology, and contributions to global peacekeeping and development initiatives were highlighted as examples of its responsible governance.

Speakers commended India's role as a trusted global partner dedicated to uplifting its citizens.

In conclusion, the event reaffirmed that India continues to progress despite external propaganda and baseless allegations. The discussion emphasised India's strong governance, human rights commitment, and economic achievements, urging a more balanced and fact-based global discourse on the country's realities.

The session called for an informed and constructive dialogue that acknowledges India's successes rather than relying on misleading narratives. (ANI)

