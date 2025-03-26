Florida, March 26: Katie Donnell, a 28-year-old Florida teacher and ‘workout queen’, tragically died from a heart attack, which her grieving mother believes was caused by excessive caffeine consumption. Donnell, who led a healthy lifestyle, frequently drank three energy drinks a day and took caffeine supplements before workouts.

“At 28, you just don’t see people dropping dead of a heart attack,” her mother, Lori Barranon, told Kennedy News & Media. “She was a workout queen, ate organic food, and was the epitome of health—except for her energy drink habit.” Maria Eftimova Dies at 28: Travel Influencer Tragically Passes Away After Falling From 65 Feet During Mountain Climbing (View Pics).

Donnell reportedly suffered from severe anxiety, which her mother now suspects was linked to caffeine abuse. She had visited multiple doctors for her anxiety but continued her heavy caffeine intake, believing it would help her stay energised while balancing work, school, and fitness. Shi Ye Dies at 24: Chinese Influencer and Cosplayer Passes Away After Revealing She Hadn’t Eaten for 2 Days During Live Stream.

In August 2021, Donnell collapsed while spending time with friends. Initially suspected to have had a stroke, she was rushed to the hospital, where she was found to have suffered severe brain damage due to prolonged oxygen deprivation. Doctors placed her in a medically induced coma for 10 days, but her condition worsened. Her family ultimately made the heartbreaking decision to take her off life support.

Barranon claimed that doctors see similar cases among individuals who consume excessive pre-workout supplements and energy drinks, though they did not officially attribute Donnell’s death to caffeine. However, Barranon is convinced caffeine overload was the cause.

Now, she is warning others about the dangers of energy drinks. “If you don’t keep your kids away from this stuff, you may end up in my situation,” she said. “It’s so harmful and deadly. I tell everyone I see with energy drinks—this can take a life in the blink of an eye.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2025 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).