Balochistan [Pakistan] December 14, (ANI): The family of Wahid Kamber Baloch, a respected Baloch leader and elder, is urgently calling for his immediate and safe release from Pakistani custody. Kamber, who was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani intelligence agencies on July 19, 2024, while in Iran, has been held in secret, and his family and supporters are demanding justice.

Kamber's abduction has sparked widespread outrage, with many decrying it as a grave violation of human rights and a crime against humanity. As a steadfast advocate for Baloch rights and freedom, his disappearance has become a symbol of the broader issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, a region long plagued by military operations and human rights abuses.

The human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), Paank, posted on X, stating, "We stand firmly with Wahid Kamber's family in their courageous fight for his release. This is not just the disappearance of one man, but an attack on justice, dignity, and the Baloch people's struggle for freedom. To the international community, your silence enables oppression. Join us in amplifying the call for justice. Wahid Kamber Baloch must be brought back. His voice will never be silenced, and neither will ours."

Paank Media Coordinator Jamal Baloch also shared a video, declaring, "Wahid Kamber Baloch, a dedicated Baloch leader and elder, was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani intelligence agencies from Iran on July 19th. This is not merely the disappearance of a single man; it is an assault on justice, dignity, and the Baloch people's fight for freedom. We stand firmly with his family, who are bravely demanding his immediate and safe release from Pakistani detention."

The family of Wahid Kamber, alongside human rights organizations, has repeatedly condemned the Pakistani government's actions and called for his immediate release.

They emphasize that enforced disappearances violate international law, and those responsible must be held accountable. "This enforced disappearance is a crime against humanity, and those responsible must be held accountable. To the international community, your silence has perpetuated oppression in Balochistan. It is crucial that you join us in amplifying the call for justice and ending enforced disappearances in Balochistan," they said.

Kamber's case has become a rallying cry for human rights in Balochistan, a region where the fight for freedom and dignity is met with state violence. His family and supporters remain hopeful that international pressure will end this injustice and ensure that his voice is heard once again.

The ongoing unrest in Balochistan is characterized by a disturbing pattern of abductions and killings, with a wide range of individuals including activists, politicians, journalists, and ordinary civilians falling victim to enforced disappearances by security forces.

The Pakistani military is frequently accused of using enforced disappearances as part of a broader strategy to target insurgents or separatist groups. However, human rights organizations and Baloch nationalist groups contend that these abductions are primarily intended to suppress dissent. Enforced disappearances are often followed by torture and extrajudicial killings, further exacerbating the human rights crisis in the region. (ANI)

