Budapest [Hungry], April 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz-KDNP coalition has won Sunday's parliamentary elections, according to the preliminary results from the National Election Office.

Orban has hailed his victory Sunday evening, saying it's a "huge victory."

"Conservative politics has won, this is not the past, this is the Europe of the future," he told the cheering crowd at an entertainment shopping and cultural center of Budapest.

Fidesz-KDNP led with 54.65 percent of the 71 percent counted votes. The six-party opposition alliance came second with 33.55 percent and Mi Hazank (Our Homeland Movement) third with 6.41 percent.

Fidesz-KDNP has received 134 seats from the 199-seat parliament, gaining two-thirds majority just like in 2018, 2014, and in 2010.

The definitive official result will be issued later in the week, after the count of the votes from Hungarians living and working abroad. (ANI/Xinhua)

