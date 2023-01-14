Protesters demand the dissolution of Congress and elections in Lima (Photo Credit - Reuters)

Lima [Peru], January 14 (ANI): President of Peru Dina Boluarte apologized for the deaths reported in Peru due to protests across the country. She, however, said that she will not step down, Qatar-based TV Network Aljazeera reported.

Boluarte while speaking in a late-night address on Friday, lamented the violence that has killed more than 40 people since December in Peru. Most of those killed were protestors, killed during clashes with security forces.

Also Read | UK Shocker: Woman Obsessed With Serial Killers and BDSM Sex Stabbed Boyfriend to Death, Showed Body to Friend on Video Call, Prosecution Tells Court.

A police officer was burnt alive after the vehicle he was in was torched during the violence.

Boluarte in her address on Friday said: "Some voices that have come from the violent and radical factions are asking for my resignation, provoking the population into chaos, disorder and destruction."

Also Read | Pathaan Trailer on Burj Khalifa! Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Action-Thriller Movie Trailer To Be Showcased on World's Tallest Building.

"I will not resign. My commitment is with Peru," she said.

"I cannot stop reiterating my regret for the deaths of Peruvians in these protests. I apologise for this situation," she added, as quoted by TV Network Aljazeera.

There have been protests in the South American nation since the country's former President Pedro Castillo was removed from office in December and detained after he tried to dissolve Congress illegally. Later he was replaced by Boluarte.

Boluarte while pointing out the difficulties Peru's neighbour Chile has had in drafting and approving a new constitution, rejected the possibility of calling a constitutional assembly as demanded by the protesters.

"That cannot happen overnight," she said.

The former president's supporters thus marched and barricaded streets across the country for weeks, demanding that new elections be held and for Boluarte to step down.

Peru's police earlier on Friday announced the arrest of Rocio Leandro, a union leader from the south-central Ayacucho region with supposed links to Maoist rebels, who is accused of financing the protests and recruiting demonstrators.

According to Police spokesman Oscar Arriola, Leandro's arrest proved that remnants of the Shining Path Maoist rebels were involved in the protests. Arriola claimed that Leandro was a former Shining Path member known as "Comrade Cusi".

According to authorities, protestors continued to mount roadblocks in ten of the country's 25 departments.

On Thursday, authorities closed air and rail links to Peru's famed Machu Picchu tourist site for the second day as protests flared up leading to clashes with police.

Several regional governors and professional associations, including lawyers and teachers, have joined the calls for Boluarte to resign, reported Aljazeera. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)