Jerusalem [Israel], July 4 (ANI/TPS): IDF Chief Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halev spoke about the ongoing Operation Home and Garden in Jenin at a ceremony marking the change in command of the IDF's Depth Corps held at the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv Tuesday.

"Jenin has become a city of refuge for terrorists, especially the refugee camp, and we are stopping this in the operation. Thanks to the fact that we hit the terrorists, we arrested many and destroyed much of their infrastructure and ordinance, the ordinance that harms both Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers."

Halevi said that if need be in the future "We will know how to enter where we want, when we need and when we choose."

"There will be no safe place for terrorists - and whoever escaped today we will make sure to find him tomorrow," he added.

Halevi said that since the operation began he met with the forces in the field, regular army and reservists alike, and said they were motivated. (ANI/TPS)

