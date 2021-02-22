Kabul [Afghanistan], February 22 (ANI): The North Atlantic Treaty Organization senior civilian representative in Afghanistan, Stefano Pontecorvo on Monday met with the chief of the country's negotiating team, Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, stressing the importance of revitalizing the ongoing talks with the Taliban.

"Met with Chief Negotiator @MMStanekzai (Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai) today on the Afghan Peace Process - which NATO strongly supports. I reiterated the imperative to re-energise the process and seize this historic opportunity for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan for the benefit of all Afghans," Pontecorvo said according to Sputnik which quoted his office on Twitter.

Kabul and the Taliban have been holding peace talks in Doha since September. The sides have agreed on the framework of the negotiations, but the talks have since stalled.

Sputnik reported that the Joe Biden administration, meanwhile, put the Trump-era deal with the Taliban, which envisages conditional foreign troop pullout by May, under review, adding uncertainty to the peace process.

Last week, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin assured NATO allies that the US will not withdraw from Afghanistan in a hasty or disorderly manner, pledging to consult with the alliance throughout the review. (ANI)

