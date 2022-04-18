Islamabad [Pakistan], April 18 (ANI): Renowned intellectual Tanveer Zamaan Khan in an interview with activist Shabir Choudhry said that Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's policy of intolerance and hatred will further divide Pakistani society and lead to violence.

Speaking on the current political developments in Pakistan, Zamaan Khan said, "Imran Khan is creating a horrifying situation for the country. During his Jalsas he is giving statements contrary to the military. He is pushing society towards violence. Politics aside Imran Khan on a fundamental level is causing hatred among the people of Pakistan."

He also termed the US conspiracy cited by Imran Khan as absolutely farcical. "The whole episode was farcical," he said.

In response to a question on the condition of Pakistan's politics, Zamaan Khan said that many unprecedented developments are taking place in the country. "The ruckus in the Punjab Assembly is a blot on Pakistan's politics. People of Pakistan are watching this ruckus play out on their TVs."

He also termed the 'injury' of PML-Q leader and Punjab Assembly speaker, Pervaiz Elahi, as drama. He called it a political narrative and said that all those who created nuisance in the assembly are actors.

Reacting to the massive rallies held by Imran Khan, Zamaan Khan said that this is something that was done by Pakistan Democratic Movement earlier and it is just a part of Pakistani Politics.

Shabir Choudhry also said that Imran Khan presents lies as truths to fool the people of the country. "He set the narrative of NRO. Many people who Imran used to bash are now with him," he stated.

This statement comes in the context of Imran Khan's comments where he said that the Opposition is seeking to bring National Reconciliation Ordinance 2 to get away with their corrupt practices.

Pakistan's politics is witnessing rapid changes with numerous appointments and resignations. Shehbaz Sharif, President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former leader of the Opposition, was elected the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan by the National Assembly of the country.

After his appointment, Sharif removed Punjab province's Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader refused to administer the oath to Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz Sharif.

On Saturday, When PTI leader Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari arrived in the Punjab Assembly hall to preside over the session, he was attacked by government members.

Dost Mohammad Mazari was slapped by government members and his hair was pulled out. Security staff and members of the opposition rescued the deputy speaker from government members, after which he returned to his office. (ANI)

