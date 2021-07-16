Islamabad [Pakistan], July 16 (ANI): Lashing out at Prime Minister Imran Khan, Jamaat-e-Islami emir Senator Sirajul Haq has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has failed to end poverty, resolve missing persons' issue and restore law and order in Balochistan, despite completing three years of its rule.

Dawn reported that the Jamaat-e-Islami chief on Thursday said that there was no difference between the Imran Khan-led country's government and previous governments of PPP and PML-N in destroying the economy by taking massive foreign and internal loans.

The former senator said that clean drinking water was still not available to 70 per cent residents of Quetta.

He said that different governments made announcements to spend hundreds of billions of rupees under different packages for the development of Balochistan, but these packages remained on paper.

"Over 66 per cent of children do not go to schools in Balochistan and the province is still the poorest in the country despite being the richest in terms of natural resources," Haq said while addressing a press conference.

He said the Prime Minister made tall claims to resolve the issue of missing persons, but the matter was yet to be resolved. "There is no improvement in the law and order situation in the province."

He said the stark reality was that two per cent ruling elite had complete control on the resources of the country and they were not interested in improving the lives of the common man.

To end this situation of despondency, the Jamaat leader said, transparent and free elections under the principle of proportional representation were need of the hour to put the country back on track. (ANI)

