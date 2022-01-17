Islamabad [Pakistan], January 17 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday and discussed ways to move forward on trade and other mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

"Just spoke to President Putin," said Imran Khan in a tweet on Monday.

"He (Putin) is the first Western leader to show empathy and sensitivity to Muslim sentiment for their beloved Prophet," Imran added.

The two leaders discussed trade and cooperation between the two countries

"We also discussed ways to move forward on trade and other mutually beneficial cooperation between our two countries," said Imran, adding, "we invited each other to visit our countries."

During the telephonic conversation on Monday, Imran Khan and Putin fondly recalled their conversations during last year and exchanged views on bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest, according to the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office. (ANI)

