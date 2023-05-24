New York [US], May 24 (ANI): Indian on Tuesday (local time) advocated for humanitarian food assistance and partnerships that will help create robust policy innovations by way of food safety nets and resilient livelihoods, contributing towards global peace

India's permanent representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj listed out four steps to solve global food insecurity and said that as G20 Chair New Delhi's efforts are aimed to address the "current challenges of food and energy security" and ensuring the humanitarian needs of vulnerable communities are served without delay.

"We welcome the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. As the Chair of the G-20 this year, India's efforts are also aimed to address the current challenges to food and energy security and ensure that humanitarian needs of vulnerable communities are served without delay," Kamboj said while addressing United Nations Security Council's open debate.

Earlier, she said that the level of food insecurity has indeed reached alarming proportions. It is projected that the number of people who will be food insecure, this year, would be double the number in 2020. The ongoing conflicts in many parts of the world, including in Ukraine and Afghanistan in our neighbourhood, have only exacerbated the crisis.

Listing out the steps, Kamboj said, "One collective and common solution through dialogue and diplomacy is the need of the hour. We support the efforts of the Secretary-General to find ways to address the challenge of global food insecurity."

These remarks came at the UNSC open debate on the protection of civilians in armed conflict on the theme "Ensuring the security and dignity of civilians in conflict: addressing food insecurity and protecting essential services"

Kamboj stated that all countries need to avoid linking humanitarian assistance with political issues. She also said that India has provided critical humanitarian assistance, in the particular supply of food grains, to countries facing conflicts including Ukraine, Afghanistan, Yemen and Myanmar.

India's permanent representative to the UN pointed to the third point and said that the armed conflicts and terrorism, combined with extreme weather, crop pests, food price volatility, exclusion and economic shocks, can devastate any fragile economy, leading to food insecurity and an increased threat of famine capacity.

"Four it is imperative for all of us to adequately appreciate the importance of equity, affordability and accessibility when it comes to food grains. Open markets should not become an argument to perpetuate inequity which would only discriminate against the global south," Kamboj said.

"Finally, confronted with growing challenges throughout the world world, India will never be found wanting in extending a helping hand to those who may be in distress. We will continue to walk the talk when it comes to assisting our partners in need," she added.

Global hunger is on the rise, driven by the climate crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic shocks, conflicts, poverty, and inequality. Millions are living in hunger and many more do not have access to adequate food.

Amid the global food crisis, India has emerged as the friend in need of a number of food-insecure countries fulfilling its notion of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. In the past decades, India has transformed from requiring assistance to providing aid to several countries. (ANI)

