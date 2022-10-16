New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): India-Africa Defence Dialogue will be held on October 18 on the sidelines of DefExpo 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will host the Defence Ministers of African Nations during the India-Africa Defence Dialogue (IADD) on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 12th DefExpo in Gujarat, according to a Defence Ministry press release.

Also Read | Elon Musk Says He Will Keep Funding Starlink Internet Service in Ukraine.

The broad theme of the dialogue is 'India-Africa: Adopting Strategy for Synergising and Strengthening Defence and Security Cooperation'.

India and Africa share close and historical ties. India's approach towards Africa is guided by the Kampala Principles enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018. India's engagement rests on African priorities as outlined by Africans themselves.

Also Read | China's Communist Party Kicks Off Key Congress To Endorse Record Third Term for President Xi Jinping.

The first-ever India-Africa Defence Ministers Conclave was held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh in conjunction with DefExpo on February 06, 2020. A Joint Declaration - 'Lucknow Declaration' - was adopted at the end of the conclave as an outcome document.

In continuance of the 'Lucknow Declaration' and in consultation with stakeholders, IAAD has been institutionalised to be held once every two years on the sidelines of DefExpo.

The IADD will explore new areas of convergence for mutual engagement, including in areas like capacity building, training, cyber security, maritime security and counter-terrorism.

Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) is the knowledge partner for the India-Africa Defence Dialogue. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)